Midnight Madness returns to Tarleton during Homecoming Week

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Let the madness begin.

Tarleton State University has announced that Midnight Madness presented by Fireside District will take place as part of its annual homecoming week festivities next Thursday, Oct. 21. Doors will open at 11:15 p.m. in Wisdom Gym.

The evening will be a preview of the upcoming basketball campaign as the men's and women's basketball teams will be introduced at midnight, followed by performances from each program. The men's team is under the direction of second-year head coach Billy Gillispie while the women's team takes the court under eighth-year head coach Misty Wilson.

Prizes and giveaways include 1,000 free T-Shirts, two $500 cash prizes for fans checked into the event in the Tarleton Fan Rewards app, contests for prizes such as a brand-new TV, gift cards, and more, as well as 500 Fan Rewards Points in the Tarleton Sports Mobile App. There will also be an opportunity for one lucky fan by random drawing to participate in the 'Rapid Fire Half Court Contest' for $10,000 cash.

The event will also include performances by the Tarleton cheerleaders, Texan Stars, and Foul Play. The musical stylings of D.J. Kel will be on site, as well as a live laser show.

Midnight Madness is an in-person only event and will not be streamed. Attendance is free to the public and student body. T-Shirts available while supplies last. Fireside District is the official sponsor of Midnight Madness in 2021.

For the complete basketball schedules, visit TarletonSports.com.