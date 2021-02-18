Texans head back to Utah for WAC play at Dixie State

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Men's Basketball will return to Utah for the third time this season when they take on fellow WAC transitioning member Dixie State on Friday and Saturday at Burns Arena.

Dixie State entered Friday's game 7-10 overall and 3-7 in the WAC. Tarleton is winners of a season-high three straight games and moves to 6-8, 1-5 after a 112-54 rout over McMurry last Tuesday.

This week's games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network. Links for live stats can be found on the men's basketball schedule at TarletonSports.com. A complete radio broadcast of the game can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers. The Voice of the Texans, Casey Hogan, will have the call on the flagship station of Tarleton Athletics – KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville – and worldwide at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. The pregame show begins 30 minutes before tip-off.

Net Rankings

In the latest NCAA Net Rankings of 2021, Tarleton is seventh in the WAC at 289. Grand Canyon leads the WAC with a 114 Net Raking. The NET utilizes two factors in ranking teams: the Team Value Index (factors in results, quality of opponent and location) and the team's net efficiency (efficiency metrics scaled for quality of opponent and location).

• Grand Canyon – 114

• UTRGV - 205

• Utah Valley - 240

• New Mexico State – 241

• California Baptist – 263

• Seattle U - 268

• Tarleton - 289

• Dixie State - 317

• Chicago State - 346

Inside the series

Tarleton and Dixie State are meeting for the first time in program history despite both teams being former Division II institutions and being South Central regional rivals between the Lone Star Conference and RMAC.

Last time out: McMurry

Tarleton cruised past McMurry 112-54 for its third straight win on Feb. 9. The Texans were led by Montre Gipson, who posted 14 points, 14 assists, 8 steals and 7 rebounds. Tarleton shot a season-high 60.8% from the floor, 44.4% on 3-pointers and 94.7% at the free-throw line.

Up Next

Tarleton will welcome three-time defending WAC champion New Mexico State to Wisdom Gym on Feb. 26-27. It will be the final home series of the season for the Texans.