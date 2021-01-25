Dorsey bests career high in points scored in Tarleton's loss at Seattle U

TSU Sports Information

SEATTLE – Iyana Dorsey was a bright spot on a tough afternoon in the Emerald City, as the freshman guard scored a career-high 19 points in an 86-54 defeat to Seattle U on Friday.

The Saginaw native, who leads Tarleton in scoring (13.7 ppg), tallied 12 of her points in the second half of a game Tarleton trailed by as many as 34 points in. It was the 10th double-digit scoring game of the season for Dorsey and fifth game in which she led the Texans in points scored.

Dorsey went 6-8 from the line and continues to lead the Western Athletic Conference in free throw percentage (85.7). The 5-6 freshman also recorded three steals as did fellow guard Kaitlyn Guillory.

The loss to the Redhawks dropped Tarleton's record to 3-9 overall and 0-3 in conference play. The Texans have now lost six straight ballgames and are still searching for their first win over a Division I opponent. Seattle U (5-7, 1-2) earned its first WAC victory in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The teams square off again at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday inside the Redhawk Center.

The Texans faded quickly following a fast offensive start. Consecutive 3-point shots from Guillory and five first quarter points from senior Lucy Benson had Tarleton in front 13-8 less than four-and-a-half minutes into the game. The five-point advantage proved to be Tarleton's largest lead of the afternoon.

Tarleton was outscored 69-41 over the final three quarters of the ballgame, as Seattle U used two decisive scoring runs to separate.

The Redhawks ripped off an extended 32-7 scoring run over the remainder of the first half to take a 40-20 lead into the intermission. Seattle U then furthered its advantage with a 15-0 spurt midway through the fourth quarter.

Benson nearly joined Dorsey in eclipsing her career high in points scored. The 5-11 forward finished with 14 points on an efficient 5-7 shooting and matched Guillory for the team-high in rebounds with seven. Dorsey, Benson and Guillory (7 points) accounted for 40 of Tarleton's total points scored and 18-of-20 in the first half.

Hailey Ibarra (5 points), Marissa Escamilla (3 points), Callie Boyles (2 points) and Kadyn Faurie (2 points) rounded out Tarleton's offensive effort. Faurie made her third career start of the season and has since assumed duties as the Texans' primary ballhandler. The Texans have now employed six different starting lineup combinations and nine of a possible 14 players have made at least one start.

Tarleton opened the game shooting 5-8 from the field but finished with a 27.6 percent (16-58) shooting clip. The Texans have now been held under 40 percent shooting in eight of their last nine games. Conversely, Seattle U shot a season-high 52.4 percent (11-21) from downtown and its 56 percent shooting figure from the field was its top mark against a Division I opponent this season.

The Texans were out-rebounded 36-19 and finished with five assists to the Redhawks' 21 as their depth was again tested. Only nine players entered the game for Tarleton, which dressed just 12 players total.