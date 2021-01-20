Texan basketball’s home games against Seattle U canceled

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton men's basketball's WAC home games against Seattle U have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol within the Seattle U program.

Seattle U was scheduled to play in Stephenville this weekend with Friday's game against the Redhawks airing on ESPN+. Refunds for pre-purchased tickets can be made by emailing tickets@tarleton.edu or calling (254) 968-1832.

In accordance with WAC protocols this season, the games are not rescheduled at this time, but could be if the two teams find themselves with a common off date in the future. This weekend's cancelations mark the ninth and tenth cancelation or postponement of games due to COVID19 protocols this season.

"It's really disappointing to not play, but the foremost thought is the safety and well-being of the players and people in Seattle's program," said head coach Billy Gillispie. "I'm sorry for our fans, but we are already trying to schedule games for this weekend. Our players have not had the results we're looking for but they are playing as hard as anyone, anywhere and they deserve to play. I'm very proud of them and we look forward to playing in front of our great fans as soon as possible."

Tarleton's next scheduled game is against Howard Payne on Monday, Jan. 25 in Wisdom Gym.