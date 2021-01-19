Tarleton to make up games vs. GCU in February; Chicago State series adjusted

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton women's basketball's games at Grand Canyon will now be played on Feb. 9-10 in Phoenix, the Western Athletic Conference announced on Friday.

Tipoff times are set for 8 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT, respectively.

Tarleton was originally slated to make its conference debut against the Lopes on Jan. 8-9 but was forced to postpone the series due to COVID-19 developments within the Texan program.

WAC officials previously indicated games can be made up if teams share a common off week or if the host facility is available on alternate dates. GCU's bye week is scheduled for Feb. 8-14 while the Texans will be off the week prior.

Tarleton also has the week of Feb. 15-21 open following Dixie State's decision to cancel its women's basketball season on Jan. 5. The Texans had home games vs. the Trailblazers scheduled for Feb. 19-20.

Additionally, the Texans' road contests against Chicago State have been moved to Feb. 13-14. Tarleton was previously set to face the Cougars on Feb. 12-13. Both games will tip off at 1 p.m. CT.