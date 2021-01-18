Weber State gets hot in second half as Texans fall in Utah

TSU Sports Information

Ogden, UTAH – Tarleton men's basketball's dropped a non-conference road game at Weber State 94-79 on Sunday at the Dee Events Center.

The Texans came up short in its fifth straight game and moves to 2-7 overall while the Wildcats improve to 6-3.

Montre Gipson posted a game-high 26 points on 9-14 shooting to lead the Texans offensively. It's the third 20-point scoring effort this season for Gipson and his second-highest scoring game (30 points vs. GCU). Gipson was one of three Texan starters to score in double figures, joined by Shamir Bogues' 15 points along with a team-high four assists and Freddy Hicks adding 11 points and seven rebounds.

Playing its third game in three days, the Texans showed no signs of fatigue to start the game against Weber State. The Texans opened the game on a 5-0 run and would trade buckets with the Wildcats for the majority of the first half as no team lead by more than five in the first 15 minutes.

Trailing 32-31 with under five minutes left in the half, Gipson drilled a corner 3-pointer to go up 34-32 and start a 10-0 Texan run. Gipson hit a second three and had points from Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks during the run, which put the Texans up 41-32.

Tahj Small, who had 16 points and 6 rebounds off the bench, connected on a 3-pointer in final seconds of the half to send the Texans to the locker room with a 44-35 lead. The Texans shot 53 percent from the floor and went 5-10 on 3-pointers in the first half where they only had two turnovers while forcing the Wildcats into seven turnovers. It was the largest halftime lead of the season for the Texans against a Division I opponent.

Tarleton opened the second half like they started the game with a 5-0 run to build its largest lead of the game at 49-35. Weber State got hot offensively and in a big way, as they responded with a 12-2 run and another 10-0 run later in the game as part of a 59-point second half. Weber State regained the lead with 11:24 left in the game and never trailed again. The Wildcats led by as much as 16 in the second half while shooting 64 percent in the final 20 minutes and hit seven 3's. The Texans shot 38 percent in the second half.

Javontae Hopkins scored five points while Konstantin Dotsenko posted four points and Joey Madimba added two to round of the Texan scoring efforts.

Tarleton will return home for WAC play against Seattle U on Jan. 22-23 in Wisdom Gym. Friday's game against Seattle will broadcast on ESPN+.