Second-half run costs Tarleton in road loss to California Baptist

TSU Sports Information

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Tarleton's bid for its first Western Athletic Conference win came up short at the hands of a hot-shooting California Baptist squad that topped the Texans 83-74 on Friday at the Dee Event Center.

The Texans (2-5, 0-3) had its best shooting night of the season, converting on 11-19 (58%) on 3-pointers but CBU drilled 12 three-pointers and went 23-26 from the free-throw line in the win. The Texans shot 45% from the floor on the night.

Shakur Daniel led the Texans with 13 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Daniel was one of four Texans to score in double figures, joining Konstantin Dotsenko with 12 points on 4-6 from 3. Montre Gipson and Shamir Bogues each scored 11 points. Bogues matched his career high in scoring, with all 11 points coming in the first half.

The Texans battled with the Lancers (4-4, 1-2) the entire first half, holding an 11-8 lead in the opening minutes of the game behind a pair of 3-pointers from Bogues. Tarleton was up 27-26 with eight minutes left in the half before the Lancers responded with a 10-0 run for its biggest lead of the half at nine.

Tarleton closed the first half on a 5-0 run on a Dotsenko 3 and layup from Gipson to trail 37-34 at the break. It was the second straight game the Texans have been within a bucket at halftime after being tied in both games last weekend against Grand Canyon.

In the second half, the Texans scored the first four points with Daniel giving the Texans a 1-point lead at 38-37. CBU responded and pulled away from the Texans with a 13-0 run for a double-digit lead at 50-38 in the first four minutes of the half. CBU maintained a double-digit advantage for much of the second half, leading by as much as 16. Gorjok Gak led all players with 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Lancers.

Tonight's contest was Tarleton's biggest scoring outburst individually against a Division I opponent as 10 players scored on the night. Jonathan Jackson Jr. was well on his way to his best game of the season with 7 points and a game-high 6 assists in just a half of play before suffering a shoulder injury and had to leave the game. Tahj Small posted 8 points off the bench and grabbed 5 rebounds. Javontae Hopkins (5 points), Joey Madimba (4), Freddy Hicks (2) and Heri Ngalamulume (1) also scored for the Texans tonight.