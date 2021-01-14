Tarleton Men’s Basketball adds road game at Weber State

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton men's basketball has added a non-conference road game with Weber State on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The Wildcats, who compete in the Big Sky Conference, are located in Ogden, Utah. The Texans will take on the Wildcats at 8 p.m. CST/7 p.m. MST. The contract is for a home-and-home series with the Wildcats, who will play in Stephenville during the 2021-22 season.

It will be the first-ever meeting between Tarleton and Weber State. The Texans will play three straight road games over the weekend beginning with a pair of WAC games at California Baptist on Friday and Saturday.

California Baptist is the first WAC road series for the Texans. The Texans will take on the Lancers on Friday and Saturday at the CBU Event Center with both games at 8 p.m. CST/ 6 p.m. PST.

All Tarleton men's basketball home games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and every game will be broadcasted on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

The Texans enter this week's games with a 2-4, 0-2 record while CBU is 3-4, 0-2 after dropping its WAC openers to Utah Valley.

Friday's game results were too late for the E-T print deadline. Look for more information on the games at yourstephenvilletx.com