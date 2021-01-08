Tarleton women's basketball's games at Grand Canyon postponed

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton women's basketball's games against Grand Canyon have been postponed, Western Athletic Conference officials announced Thursday.

The games were scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Phoenix and are expected to be played at a later date if the teams' schedules align. The postponement came as a result of two positive COVID-19 cases within the Texan program.

"Due to two positive tests within our Tier 1 group, our games against Grand Canyon will be postponed," head coach Misty Wilson said in a statement. "We are committed to this basketball season and will work diligently to get these two games rescheduled. We appreciate the continued support as our players and staff continue to navigate this difficult season."

WAC officials indicated that games can be made up if teams share a common off week or if the host facility is available at an earlier date.

Tarleton had yet to have a game canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns until now. The Texans (3-6) played their full nine-game nonconference slate and last competed Dec. 20-21 at the South Point Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Texans' WAC debut is now expected to take place vs. California Baptist on Jan. 15-16 inside Wisdom Gym. The games against the Lancers will be the first home contests in more than a month for Tarleton, which last competed in Stephenville on Dec. 12 in a 95-27 win over Champion Christian College.