Tarleton hosts Grand Canyon in WAC debut on ESPN+

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton Men's Basketball makes its WAC debut at home against Grand Canyon this weekend, with the second game of the series set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Wisdom Gym on ESPN+. It's the third all-time meeting between the two schools and marks the first matchup since 1997.

Results from Friday's game were not available by press time, but are available at yourstephenvilletx.com.

Tarleton and Grand Canyon are playing for the first time since 1997 when the Lopes topped the Texans 74-70 in Las Vegas. The other meeting was in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1995 where GCU won 89-71. GCU leads the series 2-0 in its first trip to Stephenville.

Saturday's game will broadcast on ESPN+. Links for live stats can be found on the men's basketball schedule at TarletonSports.com. A complete radio broadcast of the game can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers.

The Voice of the Texans, Casey Hogan, will have the call on the flagship station of Tarleton Athletics – KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville – and worldwide at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. The pregame show begins 30 minutes before tip-off.

Capacity inside all events in Wisdom Gym is limited to a maximum of 50% this season, per Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28. All fans and staff inside Wisdom Gym must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times, per Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-29.

For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide

Individual game tickets are on sale at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. Tarleton Basketball season passes will not be sold due to the limited capacity in Wisdom Gym. Only individual game general admission tickets will be sold.

All individual game general admission tickets must be purchased in advance. No walk-up sales will be allowed this season.

Tarleton is playing its first game in nearly a month when they took down Arlington Baptist 84-43 in Stephenville on Dec. 9. The Texans have had its last six games canceled or postponed due to COVID19 protocols.

The Texans will have their first out-of-state road trip of the season as the travel to Riverside, California, to take on California Baptist for a pair of games on Jan. 15-16.