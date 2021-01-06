Tarleton athletics to have six games broadcasted on ESPN+

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton Athletics and Tourbeau Sports Group have partnered to broadcast six home sporting events on ESPN+ across three sports in the spring semester.

Football along with men's and women's basketball will be featured on the streaming network. Men's basketball will have three games on ESPN+, including its WAC opener against GCU on Jan. 8 in Wisdom Gym. The Texans will also broadcast home games against Seattle (Jan. 22) and New Mexico State (Feb. 26) on ESPN+.

Women's basketball's home game against Dixie State on Feb. 19 will be featured on the network as both schools continue their first year transitioning into Division I.

Tarleton Football's first two home games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ as well, with matchups against McNeese State on Feb. 13 and Dixie State on Feb. 27. The season opener against McNeese State will be the first Division I opponent to play inside Memorial Stadium.

John Liddle will serve as the play-by-play voice for all six games. Liddle, a former voice of Texan men's basketball, is currently a radio broadcaster at 1080 KRLD in Dallas and broadcasts various sporting events for the Southland Conference.

Tickets to all events can be found at TarletonSports.com/tickets. All broadcasted games can be found at ESPN.com/watch.