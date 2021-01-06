Gillispie hires former Texas A&M standout Joseph Jones to coaching staff

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton men's basketball head coach Billy Gillispie has announced the addition of Joseph Jones as an assistant coach for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Jones, a professional basketball player for the last 13 years and currently signed in Puerto Rico, comes to Tarleton as one of Gillispie's former standout players at Texas A&M, where he was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Gillispie coached Jones at Texas A&M for his first three seasons. Jones will coach the final three months of the season before returning to his professional basketball career overseas.

"I want to thank Coach Gillispie for the opportunity to come to Tarleton and coach," said Jones. "Basketball has always been a part of my life and coaching has always been one of my passions. I'm here to help the team any way I can, starting with bringing the same work ethic I have on the court to the sidelines. I'm excited to be here and look forward to working with everyone."

Jones committed to Texas A&M after a standout high school career at Normangee High School. During his four-year career at Texas A&M, where he graduated a semester early, Jones helped lead the Aggies to a 95-37 record with a trip to the NIT Quarterfinals, three NCAA Tournament appearances and an NCAA Sweet 16 berth.

"What an exciting time for Tarleton basketball to have Joseph Jones join our staff," said Gillispie. "I could not be happier. Joe is one of the best human beings I have ever met. He started every game I coached at Texas A&M and was a great leader from his very first day as a first-year player. He is one of the smartest players I have ever coached. His spirit towards team and life is unmatched. All Joe ever wanted to do was prepare and win. He will be a tremendous asset to each of our young players.

"I have been trying to hire Joe many times but he is still determined to maintain his professional playing career," Gillispie added. "He can only promise to be here until April when his professional league resumes but I hope to convince him to begin his second career long term with us. However long we have him, it will be a joy for everyone involved."

At Texas A&M, Jones earned All-Big 12 honors every season and was a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2005 as well as a NABC All-District honoree in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Academically, he was a member of the All-Big 12 Academic Team in 2006 and ultimately graduated with a bachelor's degree in agricultural leadership and development in 2007. Entering his senior season, Jones was featured on the front cover of Sports Illustrated with Texas Longhorns player D.J. Augustin.

Jones filled the Texas A&M record books with his name, as he finished his career third on the Aggie all-time points list (1,679), second in made free throws (480), sixth in rebounds (843), seventh in field goals (588), seventh in blocked shots (96) and second in games started (131).

After his collegiate career in College Station, Jones joined the Houston Rockets 2008 Summer League team before beginning his career overseas. In 2008, Jones signed with Oyak Renaul Bursa in the Turkish Basketball League. He has since played in France, Israel, Spain, and Iran. Jones currently plays for Santeros de Aguada in Puerto Rico, where he won the BSN Championship in 2019.