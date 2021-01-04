Week at a Glance Tarleton basketball opens WAC play with MBB at home, WBB on the road

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton men's and women's basketball open up the New Year with Western Athletic Conference play this week with a pair of games each.

Men's basketball will host Grand Canyon University for back-to-back weekend games on Friday and Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. in Wisdom Gym. Friday's WAC opener will broadcast on ESPN+ with John Liddle serving as the play-by-play voice.

The games mark the first time Tarleton will have played a game since Dec. 9 with the last seven games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Texans enter WAC play with a 2-2 record on the season while GCU is 4-3 overall.

Women's basketball will also take on GCU for its WAC opener, but will be on the road in Phoenix, Arizona, for its two games. The Texans will take on the Lopes on Friday and Saturday at GCU Arena with both games at 7 p.m. CST.

The Texans have played all nine non-conference games on the schedule and are 3-6 entering WAC competition while GCU is 8-1.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

All Tarleton men's basketball home games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and every game will be broadcasted on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch. Friday's men's basketball game on ESPN+ can be streamed on ESPN.com/watch.

All Tarleton women's basketball home games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and all games will be broadcasted exclusively on KXTR 100.7 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

