Shields resigns from basketball coaching position

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Men's Basketball assistant coach Steve Shields has resigned from his position. He has accepted a position to become the North Little Rock parks director.

"First and foremost, I have loved every minute of being a part of Coach Billy Gillispie's staff at Tarleton State University," said Shields. "Coach and I have been great friends for many years and I'm very thankful for the opportunity and the trust he has given me during this transition time into NCAA Division I.

"There's a never a good time to leave a program, and I certainly know that the timing of this is not ideal, but I couldn't pass on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to return home and be closer to my family," he continued. "My wife is from the Little Rock area and my son is a cheerleader at the University of Arkansas. The chance to return to my home of over 15 years and reunite with my family was the deciding factor. I'll be forever grateful for Coach Gillispie's understanding of the situation. He's been a tremendous friend and mentor over the years and I wish him nothing but the best here at Tarleton. I'm sure he will be cutting down the nets sometime in the future and continuing the longstanding legacy of Tarleton Men's Basketball."

Shields was in his first season as an assistant basketball coach for Tarleton State University.

"We sure do hate to lose Steve. He's a real pro and a very close friend who has done a tremendous job in his time here at Tarleton," said Gillispie. "He will be missed. While we are disappointed in the loss, we are happy that he has a career opportunity that is best for him and his family."

Tarleton is scheduled to resume games on New Year's Eve with a 4 p.m. showdown in Stephenville with Paul Quinn College.