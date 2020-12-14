Tarleton shatters program records in lopsided win over Champion Christian

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Tarleton women's basketball record book was rewritten inside Wisdom Gym on Saturday in a 95-27 triumph over Champion Christian College.

The Texans set a new program record for most 3-point shots made in a single game with 16. The previous record was 13, established during a 73-71 overtime win over Lubbock Christian on Nov. 28, 2014.

Six players connected at least once from long range, with guards Iyana Dorsey, Kaitlyn Guillory and Reagan Heun knocking down four 3-pointers apiece. Three of Heun's four makes from downtown came in the fourth quarter, including the record-breaking shot at the 3:58 mark of the fourth quarter

Tarleton's 32 turnovers forced were also a single-game high by a Misty Wilson-coached team. The Texans scored 46 points off turnovers compared to the Tigers' eight and recorded a season-high 20 steals.

The 68-point margin of victory was the largest-ever in the Wilson era, surpassing a 104-52 win over Arlington Baptist on Dec. 18, 2017.

Tarleton snapped a two-game losing streak with the win and moved its overall record to 3-3 ahead of a recently-scheduled game at Florida on Monday in Gainesville. The Texans are now 3-0 in home games played inside Wisdom Gym this season and have won each contest by more than 25 points. The win over Champion Christian gave Tarleton its fourth consecutive 3-0 start to its home schedule dating back to the 2017-2018 season.

The Texans were never threatened, as the team opened the game with a 19-0 scoring run and led 24-5 at the end of the frame. Tarleton used its zone defense to force 11 Tigers turnovers and create easy scoring opportunities inside the paint. It was a reoccurring narrative throughout the game, as the Texans finished with 32 points in the paint.

Tarleton nearly took a 30-point advantage into halftime after an 8-0 scoring spurt over the final 1:50 of the second quarter to lead 47-18. Guillory tallied 11 of her 14 points in the first half to lead Tarleton in scoring at the intermission. The Keller, Texas native set a new career high for most points scored in the game.

Forwards Marissa Escamilla and Callie Boyles helped fuel Tarleton's first half surge. Escamilla had 10 of her game-high 17 points in the game's first 20 minutes while Boyles snared nine rebounds in her second career start.

Boyles recorded the second double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) of her season and career and also set a career-high in blocks with six. The 6-3 sophomore currently leads the Western Athletic Conference in total blocked shots (16) and blocks per game (2.7)

The Texans then ratcheted up the defensive intensity out of halftime, holding Champion Christian to just two points in the third quarter and nine for the second half. The Tigers had just seven made field goals for the game and its 14 percent clip from the field was the lowest opposing field goal percentage allowed by Tarleton this season.

Dorsey (16 points) and Heun (12 points) also scored in double figures for Tarleton. It was the fifth time in six games Dorsey, who leads the team in scoring with 14 points per game, has tallied at least 15 points in 4-of-6 games and been in double-digit scoring in all but one. Heun's 12 points were a career high in Purple and White and her first double-digit scoring effort since transferring from North Dakota State in 2019.

The Texans finished with 60 bench points and nearly every player who checked into the game got on the scoreboard. Guards Emily Cavey (4 points) and Nya Moody (3 points) scored their first career baskets while 5-5 freshman Hailey Ibarra turned in an eight-point, seven-rebound and four-assist effort in 21 minutes played.

Tarleton also continued cutting down on a turnover bug that plagued the team in its first four games of the season. The Texans registered a season-high 26 assists and their 14 turnovers were below the 15.6 turnover-per-game average the team entered with.

The game was the second of three over a five-day span for the Texans, who finished final exams for the Fall 2020 semester on Saturday.

Monday's contest against the Gators replaces a previously scheduled home affair with Arlington Baptist that same day. Tarleton's next scheduled home game is Jan. 15 against California Baptist in its WAC home-opener.