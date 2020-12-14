Tarleton Men’s Basketball pausing all team activities due to COVID-19

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton men's basketball is pausing all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, head coach Billy Gillispie announced Monday.

The Texans were scheduled to host Howard Payne on Thursday, Dec. 17 and McMurry on Saturday, Dec. 19. Both games have been postponed and could be rescheduled at a later date.

"It's a very difficult time in the world of college basketball right now," said Gillispie. "I'm proud of the efforts our players have made in dealing with the pandemic since July. It is their health and safety that we are trying to ensure and is our top concern. We'll take this one day at a time and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible."

Fans who purchased tickets to the games can use those tickets for rescheduled matchups. Refunds for pre-purchased tickets can be made by emailing tickets@tarleton.edu or calling 254-968-1832.

Tarleton has had three of its last four road games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Texans were scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas earlier this month.