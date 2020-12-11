Chance for a road win slips away late for Tarleton against Oral Roberts

TSU Sports Information

TULSA – The Tarleton women's basketball team dropped its third consecutive road game against Oral Roberts 66-56 on Thursday at the Mabee Center.

The loss moves the Texans' overall record to 2-3 at the midpoint of nonconference play. All three of Tarleton's defeats have been at the hands of Division I opponents.

Cold shooting and missed opportunities at the offensive end haunted the Texans, as the team was held to season-lows in points scored and field goal percentage (27%). Tarleton attempted 74 shots from the field, which were the most in a single game since the team posted the same figure against Cameron on Dec. 3, 2016.

Three straight points from senior Lucy Benson gave the Texans a 49-48 lead early in the fourth quarter, but it would prove to be Tarleton's final advantage on the scoreboard. The Texans scored just five points over the final 6:47 of the game and went more than six minutes without a field goal.

The Golden Eagles went on a 12-1 run after sophomore Jayci Morton knocked down a midrange jumper to even the score at 51. Oral Roberts got to the foul line eight times in the fourth quarter to slowly separate from the Texans.

Tarleton also struggled from the foul line down the stretch, as the team was 6-13 (46%) from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Benson missed a pair with the game tied at 51 at the 6:10 mark of the final frame. The Texans then scored just two points over the next five minutes as Oral Roberts closed out the contest.

The Texans' connected at a season-low 57% clip (11-19) at the free throw line.

Tarleton led by as many as five points in the first quarter and trailed 34-28 at halftime. The Texans never trailed by double digits until the game's final minute.

Alexa Hoy scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the first half to keep the Texans' offense afloat. Hoy shot 50% (7-14) for the game.

The senior and Marissa Escamilla (13 points) were responsible for more than half of Tarleton's scoring output and 14 of the team's total field goals. The rest of the team combined to shoot 8-51 (16%) from the floor.

Iyana Dorsey (10 points) scored in double digits for the fourth time this season. Dorsey was 2-21 from the field but went 6-6 from the free throw line. The freshman leads the team and ranks third in the WAC in free throw percentage (86%).

Benson led the team in rebounds for the second straight game with eight while Escamilla, who sat out the last three games with an injury, added seven boards off the bench.

Tarleton posted its best assist-to-turnover ratio of the season. The team had 10 assists against a season-low eight turnovers.

The Texans have just one day to prepare for their next game, as the team is scheduled to host Champion Christian College at 2 p.m. on Saturday inside Wisdom Gym. The game will be the first meeting between the two schools.