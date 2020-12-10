Tarleton women’s basketball adds road game at Florida on Dec. 14

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton women's basketball has added a non-conference road game with the University of Florida on Monday, Dec. 14.

Tipoff against the Gators is scheduled for noon CT inside Exactech Arena and the game will be streamed live on ESPN's SEC Network+ via the ESPN app.

Monday's game will be the first-ever meeting between the two opponents.

Florida is only allowing limited capacity at home games this season. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at FloridaGators.com or by calling the Gator Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.

Tarleton has made additional adjustments to its schedule. The Texans were originally scheduled to play Arlington Baptist on Monday inside Wisdom Gym and will not reschedule the game.