Tarleton men’s basketball announces schedule changes

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton men's basketball has added a non-conference game with No. 2 Baylor to its schedule and will take on the nationally-ranked Bears in Waco on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and broadcasted live on ESPN+ from the Ferrell Center. Baylor is not selling individual game tickets for the 2020-21 season.

Tarleton has also made other adjustments to its schedule. After postponing its game with Howard Payne on Nov. 28, the Texans have rescheduled the contest to Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in Wisdom Gym.

The scheduled game with Sul Ross State on Wednesday, Dec. 16 will be moved to a later date.

Single game tickets for all Tarleton home games can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.