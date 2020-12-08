Men’s Basketball plays at Kansas, Women’s Basketball at Oral Roberts to highlight week’s four games

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Men's and Women's Basketball are in action this week with a pair of games and one home game each.

Men's Basketball will now host Arlington Baptist on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Wisdom Gym. The Texans will then travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the No. 7-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Women's Basketball will travel out of state to Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The Texans will return home to take on Champion Christian on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Wisdom Gym.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

All Tarleton men's basketball home games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and every game will be broadcasted on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

All Tarleton women's basketball home games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and all games will be broadcasted exclusively on KXTR 100.7 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

BASKETBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Capacity inside all events in Wisdom Gym is limited to a maximum of 50 percent this season, per Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28. All fans and staff inside Wisdom Gym must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times, per Governor Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-29. For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide

Individual game tickets are now on sale at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. Tarleton Basketball season passes will not be sold due to the limited capacity in Wisdom Gym. Only individual game general admission tickets will be sold. Basketball Season Ticket holders will have their accounts frozen and control the rights to their seats for the following season. Texan Club issued general admission passes will be honored at all games. All individual game general admission tickets must be purchased in advance. No walk-up sales will be allowed this season.

All fans must have a ticket to enter Wisdom Gym. General admission adult tickets are $10 and general admission youth tickets are $6. Children ages 7 and under are admitted free but must print a child ticket online or pick up a ticket at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office prior to game day. For doubleheader contests, fans are charged once to attend both games. Tarleton Students are admitted free to all games with a valid Texan Card. More information on student basketball tickets will be released soon on TarletonSports.com.

Individual game general admission tickets will be available for purchase at TarletonSports.com/Tickets, in person at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office or by calling 254-968-1832. The Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office is located on the west side of Memorial Stadium and open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The ticket office inside Wisdom Gym is only open on basketball game days one hour before tipoff for will call and complimentary ticket pickup. Tickets purchased online must be printed at home or displayed on a mobile device.

In the event that a game is canceled, fans who purchased general admission tickets will receive a refund for that game. Refunds will be processed at the conclusion of the 2020-21 Basketball Season.