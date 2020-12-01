Texan Basketball set to take on Texas A&M in Gillispie’s return to College Station

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton Men's Basketball is set to take on its first NCAA Division I opponent since the transition as the Texans will face Texas A&M in College Station on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Tarleton and Texas A&M both enter the game 1-0 on the season with the Texans topping Dallas Christian 103-48 and the Aggies defeating New Orleans 82-53.

THE GAME

Opponent: Texas A&M

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. CST

Location: Reed Arena – College Station, TX

GAME COVERAGE

Wednesday's game will be broadcasted nationwide on the SEC Network. Links for live stats can be found on the men's basketball schedule at TarletonSports.com. A complete radio broadcast of the game can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers.

The Voice of the Texans, Casey Hogan, will have the call on the flagship station of Tarleton Athletics – KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville – and worldwide at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. The pregame show begins 30 minutes before tipoff.

INSIDE THE SERIES: TEXAS A&M

This will be the first official meeting between Tarleton and Texas A&M. However, the two schools have squared off twice before for an exhibition game when Tarleton was Division II. The Texans played the Aggies at Reed Arena in 2007 (lost, 71-62) and in 2017 (lost, 72-46).

GILLISPIE'S RETURN TO TEXAS A&M

Tarleton head coach Billy Gillispie is making his first trip to Reed Arena since 2012 when he was the head coach of Texas Tech. Texas A&M won the matchup 67-54. Gillispie went 70-26 in three years as head coach of Texas A&M (04-07) with two trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2007. Gillispie went 54-7 in Reed Arena as the Aggies' head coach. In his three years as head coach of the Aggies, Gillispie won two Big 12 Coach of the Year awards (05, 07).

NEW-LOOK ROSTER

Tarleton brought in 13-time coach of the year and NCAA tournament winning head coach Billy Gillispie last spring to take the Texans into its Division I era. Gillispie revamped the roster with only two returners (Isaiah Range, Javontae Hopkins) and 15 new players. Of the new players, seven are freshman, four are sophomores to go along with five juniors and one senior. Gillispie most recently came over from Ranger Junior College and he brought five players with him: Montre' Gipson, Cadarius Baggett, Shakur Daniel, Heri Ngalamulume, and Jonathan Jackson Jr.

TICKET INFORMATION

Non-conference single game tickets will be available two days prior to gameday as well as at the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip-off. For more information on tickets, visit 12thman.com/tickets.

UP NEXT FOR TARLETON

Tarleton will travel to Abilene Christian on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at the Teague Center due to renovations to Moddy Coliseum.