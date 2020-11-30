Men's basketball game against Howard Payne postponed

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton announced that Saturday night's men's basketball home game against Howard Payne was postponed.

The game's postponement comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Howard Payne program. The teams may look to make up the game at a later date should schedules permit.

The women's basketball game against Howard Payne still take place on Saturday in Wisdom Gym. Purchased tickets were good for one or both of the originally scheduled games. Refunds for pre-purchased tickets can be made by emailing tickets@tarleton.edu or calling 254-968-1832.

Tarleton Men's Basketball (1-0) is scheduled to take on Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.