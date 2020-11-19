Texans sign defensive force Aseem Luckey for 2021-22 season

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton head coach Billy Gillispie announced the signing of Aseem Luckey to a National Letter of Intent to join Tarleton Men's Basketball for the 2021-22 season.

Luckey, a 6-foot-9 forward from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will join the Texans after a stellar high school career at Lincoln High School and one season at Grayson College.

"I'm blessed to be in this position and want to thank God and Coach Gillispie for this amazing opportunity to be at Tarleton," said Luckey. "I'm glad to bleed purple and can't wait to get down there. Go Texans!"

During Luckey's high school career, he was voted by the coaches to All-Public League 2nd Team. He averaged 11 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks per game for the Rail Splitters. As a junior, Luckey helped Lincoln win 25 games, win the 6A city championship and advance to the finals of the state tournament. In 2018, Luckey was voted as the league's Defensive Player of the Year in what his high school coach Jamel Lindsey says is one of the best high school leagues in the country.

"Those were Aseem's stats, but there isn't a category for anchoring or talking on defense," said Lindsey. "He was the most effective rim runner I ever coached or saw and the best teammate I ever coached in my life. Tarleton is getting a good one!"

Luckey will join the Texans after spending his freshman season at Grayson College. Due to NCAA guidelines on student-athlete eligibility during COVID-19, Luckey will still have four years of eligibility when he gets to Tarleton. Luckey's current coach at Grayson Scott Monarch said Tarleton and Coach Gillispie are getting a key weapon on the defensive end next season.

"He's a high motor, high energy player," said Monarch. "He can defend his position and rebound at any level. We're expecting great things from him this season. He's built like an NFL tight end. Any time you're transitioning from Division II to Division I, you have to have a guy that can defend and rebound his position and Aseem can against any level, whether it's high major or low major.

"With Coach Gillispie, you have to be good at more than just basketball," Monarch added. "You have to be a good student, a good teammate, and a good citizen. Aseem is all of that."

As Coach Gillispie enters his first year as the head coach of the Texans, he's already preparing for the years ahead and he knows he has a special talent and rim defender in Luckey.

"Tarleton is very lucky to be able to have a young man like Aseem join our program," said Gillispie. "He is the kind of person, player and student that every team needs to win. His enthusiasm for the game is unmatched, his work ethic is what every coach looks for, and his ability and upside are tremendous. We can't wait for Aseem to be here with us."