Tarleton Men’s Basketball announces 2020-21 schedule, opens season Nov. 25 at home

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton men's basketball's first Division I basketball schedule is finalized, as head coach Billy Gillispie announced the Texans' 2020-21 schedule this week.

The Texans will play 27 games with 14 of the contests at home in Wisdom Gym. Sixteen of the 27 games are Western Athletic Conference (WAC) games, half of which are at home. In an effort to minimize both travel and exposure, the conference portion of the schedule will begin on Jan. 8 and will feature back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same site. Each team will host four opponents and travel to four opponents over the course of nine weeks.

"Finally, we have a schedule!" said Gillispie. "To be able to complete the schedule this year has been a monumental task. Assistant Coach Jim Shaw has spent countless hours giving us the best options that we could possibly have. He probably has presented 20 different schedules over the period of the last 60 days. We would think we had a schedule all set and the next day something would fall through. Because of Coach Shaw's work, we always had another option and so here we are!

"I believe it is a great schedule, one that will definitely prepare us for conference play," added Gillispie. "We have some of the most recognizable names in college basketball on our schedule and will look forward to those challenges as we begin our Division I ascent. Come and watch this young team grow. It should be fun!"

Tarleton will make its NCAA Division I debut on Wednesday at home against Dallas Christian followed by a second straight home game against Howard Payne on Nov. 28.

In December, the Texans will begin a four-game road stretch over a two-week period starting at Texas A&M on Dec. 2 and Abilene Christian on Dec. 5. Tarleton will have its toughest stretch of the schedule as they travel to No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 8 and No. 6 Kansas on Dec. 13. The second half of December features home games in four of the next five contests with Sul Ross State on Dec. 16, Arlington Baptist on Dec. 17, McMurry on Dec. 19 and Paul Quinn on Dec. 31. The final non-conference road game for the Texans will be at Pepperdine on Dec. 23.

When the new calendar year begins, Tarleton will make its debut in the WAC at home against Grand Canyon on Jan. 8-9. During WAC play, the Texans will alternate weeks of home and road games. The first conference road trip will be at Cal Baptist in Riverside, CA on Jan. 15-16. The rest of January has the Texans hosting Seattle U on Jan. 22-23 and traveling to Orem, UT to play Utah Valley on Jan. 29-30.

The February portion of the schedule will start with the Texans playing Chicago State at home on Feb. 12-13 and then traveling to St. George, UT to play fellow WAC newcomer Dixie State on Feb. 19-20. The defending WAC champion New Mexico State comes to Stephenville on Feb. 26-27. The Feb. 26 matchup against the Aggies will be broadcasted on ESPN+ as part of the WAC Showcase game. Tarleton will close out the 2020-21 schedule on the road in Texas, taking on UT Rio Grande Valley on March 5-6. Tarleton can't play in the postseason tournament this season as it begins its transition to Division I.

All Tarleton men's basketball games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and broadcasted on 90.5 FM KTRL or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Capacity inside all events in Wisdom Gym is limited to a maximum of 50% this season, per Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28. All fans and staff inside Wisdom Gym must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times, per Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-29.

For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide

Individual game tickets are now on sale at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. Tarleton Basketball season passes will not be sold due to the limited capacity in Wisdom Gym. Only individual game general admission tickets will be sold. Basketball season ticket holders will have their accounts frozen and control the rights to their seats for the following season. Texan Club issued general admission passes will be honored at all games. All individual game general admission tickets must be purchased in advance. No walk-up sales will be allowed this season.

All fans must have a ticket to enter Wisdom Gym. General admission adult tickets are $10 and general admission youth tickets are $6. Children ages 7 and younger are admitted free but must print a child ticket online or pick up a ticket at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office prior to game day. For doubleheader contests, fans are charged once to attend both games. Tarleton Students are admitted free to all games with a valid Texan Card. More information on student basketball tickets will be released soon on TarletonSports.com.

Individual game general admission tickets will be available for purchase at TarletonSports.com/Tickets, in person at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office or by calling 254-968-1832. The Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office is located on the west side of Memorial Stadium and open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5p.m. The ticket office inside Wisdom Gym is only open on basketball game days one hour before tipoff for will call and complimentary ticket pickup. Tickets purchased online must be printed at home or displayed on a mobile device.

In the event that a game is canceled, fans who purchased general admission tickets will receive a refund for that game. Refunds will be processed at the conclusion of the 2020-21 basketball season.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

Questions regarding basketball tickets should be directed to the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office at tickets@tarleton.edu or 254-968-1832.