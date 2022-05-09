Powerful bats pace Texans over ACU, snap losing streak

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Four home runs and solid starting pitching helped Tarleton snap a 10-game losing streak as they took down Abilene Christian 9-6 at the Tarleton Baseball Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Taylor Daniell and London Green hit two home runs each as they combined for eight of the nine RBI's on the day for Tarleton (14-33, 7-17 WAC). The Texans snapped ACU's (25-22, 13-11 WAC) five-game conference winning streak.

In the eighth inning in a 6-6 game with two outs, Spencer Bloom pinch hit for Mason Crews with Zach Mesa sitting at first base. Bloom hit a bloop to right field on a 1-2 count that landed in-between the first baseman and right fielder. Mesa unhitched his trailer as he came all the way home from first to break the tie and give the Texans the 7-6 lead.

No home run was as big as Green's second of the game (which made it his fourth multi-home run game of the season) as he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on and Tarleton leading 7-6. Green mashed a ball over the center field wall to give the Texans two insurance runs to make it 9-6.

Zane Badmaev (W, 1-2) entered in the eighth and tossed 2.0 shutout innings, allowing no hits, walking none and striking out three.

The Texans got off to an early start as they plated three runs in the first and second inning.

In the first inning, Green led the Texans off with a solo shot to left field. Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo walked in the next at-bat and then Daniell hit the first of two home runs on the day to make it 3-0.

The second inning saw Green reach base on a single and Choy Foo walk with two outs. Daniell came up to bat and sent a ball clear over the batter's eye for a 402-foot, three-run home run.

Jon Cordaway made his first career start and second appearance of the season. He was impressive in 4.0 shutout innings of work, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out four Wildcats.

ACU made a furious comeback, pushing across two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to knot the game up at six.

Matthew Hickey threw 3.0 innings in relief of Cordaway and allowed all six runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Bryson Hill hit a two-run home run in the sixth to cut into the lead. Colton Eager smashed a grand slam in the seventh to tie the game at six as they took hold of all the momentum. Hickey was able to get three outs after the grand slam to finish the seventh and make way for Badmaev in the eighth.

Tarleton knocked ACU starting pitcher Adam Stephenson out of the game after only pitching 0.1 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits, walking two. They pitched a combination of Sam Berberich, Carter Sells, Drake Boggan and Tanner Riley (L, 2-4) the rest of the way. Riley allowed three runs that all came in the ninth inning.

Tarleton will not play a midweek game this upcoming week. Their next game is Friday as they take on Stephen F. Austin in Stephenville beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday is Senior day for the purple and white. All three games will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.