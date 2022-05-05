Tarleton offense shut down by Baylor in loss at Waco

TSU Sports Information

WACO — Tarleton fell behind early and never got its offense going in the 8-2 loss at Baylor Ballpark in Waco on Tuesday.

The Texans (13-31) managed just two runs on four hits in the game. Zach Mesa came through with the first hit of the game for the Texans in the sixth when he hit an RBI double deep to the right-center field wall that scored Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo to make it 5-1.

The second and final run came in the ninth inning. Freshman Karson Krowka led the inning off with a double down the left field line, and Spencer Bloom grounded out to first base but earned an RBI as Krowka came across home plate to make it 8-2.

Baylor (23-22) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Tarleton starting pitcher Aiden Adams (L, 2-3) allowed three runs on three hits, as well as walking two batters. Adams made it into the second inning but only faced two more batters before making way for Zach Poe. Adams final line was 1.1 innings pitched, five runs on four hits, three walks and no strikeouts.

The Bears added two more runs in the second and three in the sixth. They were led offensively by Jack Pineda and Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo who each had two hits and totaled three RBI combined.

The Bears starting pitcher Cam Caley (W, 3-0) threw 5.0 innings allowing just one hit, one run and striking out five.

The Tarleton bullpen was solid all around as Poe worked 1.2 scoreless innings in the second and third, Devon Patel worked two straight 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth before allowing two runs in the sixth, and Zane Badmaev threw 2.0 scoreless to go with two strikeouts in the sixth and seventh.

Jon Cordaway made his first appearance of the season in the eighth inning and faced two batters, striking one out and forcing a groundout for the other.

Tarleton was plagued by errors in the sixth inning. They committed three errors to help the Bears stay at the plate and bring home three runs.

Tarleton returns to action this weekend at the Tarleton Baseball Complex as they host rival Abilene Christian for a weekend WAC series.