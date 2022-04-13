Tarleton blasts 6 home runs en route to victory over Incarnate Word

TSU Sports Information

SAN ANTONIO — Tarleton used a potent offensive attack as they posted 17 hits in a 14-6 victory over Incarnate Word at Sullivan Field in San Antonio on Tuesday evening.

The Texans (11-21, 6-9 WAC) went yard six different times, with four of them coming in the fifth inning. They forced the Cardinals (15-14, 5-4 SLC) to use eight different pitchers.

Bryan Aguilar got the deep shots started for Tarleton with a solo home run out to left center in the third. Corey Young hit a two-run shot to left in the fourth.

Then the fifth inning rolled around. Alec Williams led the inning off with a solo home run to center field. In the next at-bat, Kemuel Thomas-Rivera sent one way out past the left field wall for his own solo home run. Later in the inning, London Green hit his second grand slam in two games, making it a 12-4 Tarleton lead.

The Texans hit all the way around the order and Williams stepped back up to the plate. He proceeded to hit his second home run in the same inning, sending one nearly to the same spot as the first and giving the Texans a 13-4 lead.

Green and Williams are tied for the team lead with seven home runs.

Jake Escalon and Thomas-Rivera each finished with three hits. Williams, Aguilar, Young, Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo and Colby Feris all had two hits. Green led the way with four RBI.

Tarleton looked to be in trouble early as they gave up four runs in the first inning. The Cardinals hit two, two-run home runs.

The Texans answered by scoring 13 unanswered runs in the next four innings, with the eight-run fifth inning capping off the run. Feris got the scoring started for the Texans in the second inning with an RBI single through the left side of the defense that scored Thomas-Rivera.

Riley Boyd (1-3) earned the win for the Texans as he threw 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two. He entered in the third inning and was replaced by Zach Gagnon in the sixth. Gagnon threw 2.0 innings allowing a hit, a run and struck out one.

Jake Pennington started on the mound for Tarleton and allowed three earned runs on four hits.

UIW reliever Drew Minter (0-1) was tagged with the loss after entering in the fourth inning and giving up the 4-2 Cardinal lead on a Feris RBI single and the Young two-run home run.

Matthew Hickey pitched the final 2.0 frames for Tarleton, allowing a lone hit and no runs to go with three strikeouts.

Tarleton was back in action on Friday with a doubleheader vs. St. Thomas at the Tarleton Baseball Complex.