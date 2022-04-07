Tarleton’s 13 runs not enough as they lose a slugfest to UTA

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton led early, but an eight and five run inning from UT Arlington was all the Texans could handle as they dropped the midweek contest 16-13 to the Mavericks at the Tarleton Baseball Complex.

The game lasted four hours and 30 minutes, in due part to the teams using a combined 16 pitchers.

Tarleton (9-19, 5-7 WAC) trailed 16-7 at one point in the eighth inning but made a furious offensive push, scoring six runs in the bottom half of the eighth to make it a three-run deficit heading into the ninth.

UTA (11-18, 4-5 SBC) pitcher Zach Peters loaded the bases in the eighth and the Texans capitalized. Karson Krowka scored on a wild pitch to make it 16-8. Following a Zach Mesa walk to reload the bases that forced a Maverick pitching change, Colby Feris placed a ball down in center field to score Reed Hamilton and Rhett Gallagher for a two RBI single and his first hit.

With the score sitting at 16-10 and the bases loaded again, Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo stepped to the plate. The shortstop sent one deep to left center off the wall for a bases clearing triple to make it a 16-13 Maverick lead.

The Texans whittled a nine-run UTA lead down to three as they headed to the ninth.

They brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth ash Reed Hamilton reached on a fielders' choice and Trace Morrison walked earlier in the inning. Taylor Daniell came to the plate in a pinch-hit situation with two outs and was struck out by UTA pitcher Hunter Marshall who earned his first save of the season.

Tarleton took an early lead as they put up five runs in the first two innings. The 5-1 lead at the end of the second inning did not last long as UTA regained some momentum in the fourth as they plated two runs.

The fifth inning did the Texans in as UTA scored eight runs. Tarleton burned four different pitchers. The Mavericks got the eighth runs on six hits, four hit batters and a walk. The Texans entered the bottom of the fifth with a 5-3 lead and exited behind 11-5.

Zach Poe (1-2) was given the loss after allowing three runs on two hits in the fifth. UTA reliever Connery Peters (3-0) earned the win as he pitched 1.2 innings giving up two runs on one hit, striking out one.

Tarleton starting pitcher Jake Burcham pitched 3.0 innings allowing just a lone run on four hits to go with two strikeouts in the first start of his collegiate career. Jake Pennington made his second appearance of the season, throwing 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings. He entered in the fifth to get the final two outs and pitched the sixth and seventh.

Tarleton resumes Western Athletic Conference play this weekend at the Tarleton Baseball Complex as the Lamar Cardinals come to town.