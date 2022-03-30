Tarleton’s 4 home runs not enough as Texas Southern takes midweek game

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton hit four home runs but gave up 16 hits to the Texas Southern Tigers and fell 11-7 at the Tarleton Baseball Complex on Tuesday.

The game was close throughout the first four innings as the teams were tied 4-4.

Texas Southern (14-9) proceeded to put up five runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to take a 9-4 lead and never looked back. Seven of their 10 batters had multi-hit games.

Tarleton (9-14) reliever Zach Poe (1-1) was tagged with the loss after giving up six runs on six hits in 1.1 innings of work. He entered the game for starting pitcher Landon Cody in the fourth inning and exited in the fifth. Cody pitched 3.1 innings allowing three runs on six hits.

The Texans were led offensively by Alec Williams. Williams homered twice, his second multi-home run game of the season, and had two RBI. London Green also finished the game with two RBI. Taylor Daniell and Mason Crews each had solo home runs.

Tarleton struck first in the first inning as Green had an RBI single through the left side of the Tiger defense that scored Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo.

Texas Southern answered with two runs in the top of the second to take their first lead. Designated hitter Juan Sanchez sent a two-run home run over the left field wall. Tarleton tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the second thanks to a Trace Morrison RBI single to left field that scored Corey Young.

Each team posted two runs in the fourth with Tarleton responding in the bottom half to tie the game at four. Crews and Williams both hit solo home runs. It was Crews' second home run of the season and Williams' team-leading fourth.

Freshman Jake Burcham had another solid appearance as he pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out four Tigers. Junior Jake Pennington made his first appearance of the season in the ninth inning. He got through the half inning in five pitches allowing no hits or runs.

Next up the Texans headed to Nacogdoches for a three-game WAC series with Stephen F. Austin at Jaycees Field. Game One was Friday evening. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.