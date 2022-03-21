Jackets run-rule Lampasas, 13-2

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Stephenville lefthander Luke Heller allowed just two runs on eight hits and struck out two in 4 2/3 innings of work Friday night to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 13-2 six-inning victory over Lampasas.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 8-3-1 overall and 2-0 in District 6-4A play. The Yellow Jackets took a break from league play with a game at Kennedale on Saturday, and they return to district play Tuesday when they travel to Gatesville.

Dylanger Meiron led the Yellow Jackets at the plate with two hits and three RBIs, while Cade Wright had a hit and three RBIs as well and Poston and Reese Elston drove in two each.

The Badgers tagged Heller for an early run on three consecutive singles to open the contest, but Heller allowed just two more hits in the next three innings before allowing three hits and a run before giving way to Poston with two outs in the fifth.

The Yellow Jackets took the lead for good in the bottom for the second inning. Meiron and Cutter Gray set the table with a hit by pitch and walk, respectively, to open the inning. KB Bowman doubled home Meiron, and Elston drove in Gray and Bowman with a two-out single to center.

Stephenville tacked on two more in the third; five in the fourth on two-run singles by Meiron and Cade Wright; and one in the fifth before Corbin Poston’s one-out, two-run double ended the game in the sixth.

In relief of Heller, Poston twirled 1 1/3 innings of no-hit ball.