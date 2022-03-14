Tarleton drops series finale to Sam Houston

TSU Sports Information

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston continued to stay hot at the plate as they took down Tarleton 12-2 on Sunday in seven innings to sweep the Western Athletic Conference opening series for the two teams.

Tarleton (3-12, 0-3 WAC) starting pitcher Aiden Adams only made it through 1.0 inning giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits. The Bearkats (10-5, 3-0 WAC) scored three in the first and second to take the quick 6-0 lead.

Bryce Hackett relieved Adams and threw 3.1 innings allowing four runs on six hits as the Bearkats continued to pour in the runs.

Clayton Chadwick finished with three hits and Carlos Contreras had four RBI to lead the way for Sam Houston.

Tarleton scattered hits throughout but left five runners stranded. They got on the board in the fifth inning when London Green and Spencer Bloom hit back-to-back home runs to left field to make it an 8-2 ballgame.

Any momentum the Texans gained from the home runs was squashed when Sam Houston got four across in the bottom half of the fifth thanks to a Chadwick single and a Contreras two RBI triple.

Alec Williams and Jaime Perez each finished with two hits to lead the Texans offensively to go with Green and Bloom's contributions.

Adams was saddled with the loss for Tarleton to move his record to 2-2. Matt Dillard (2-1) picked up the win for the Kats pitching 5.0 innings and giving up two runs on six hits, striking out two.

Tarleton returns to the Tarleton Baseball Complex on Wednesday to take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on WAC Digital Network and tickets can be purchased at tarletontickets.universitytickets.com