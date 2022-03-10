Tarleton bats slowed down by Texas A&M relievers in midweek loss

TSU Sports Information

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — Tarleton hung tight with Texas A&M, holding the Aggies to just six hits, but the Texans were only able to muster one run in a 4-1 defeat at Blue Bell Park on Wednesday night.

The Texans (3-9) threw 10 pitchers, with a new one entering the game to start each inning of play. They combined to allow only four runs on six hits, striking out seven Aggies (8-4).

Zach Poe had the best performance of Tarleton's pitchers on the night. He came into a bases loaded, no outs situation in the top of the second and struck out two batters in a row, issued a walk for an unearned run, and induced a fly out to get Tarleton out of the inning only allowing a run.

Tarleton tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning on a Colby Seltzer RBI double down the left field line that scored Carter Dobrinski. The Aggies wasted no time gaining the lead back in the bottom half on a Logan Britt solo home run to center field to make it 2-1. Seven different players finished with a hit for Tarleton.

The Aggies plated two more runs, one in the fifth off a throwing error by Tarleton pitcher Kyler Mentzel, and one in the eighth on a throwing error by Tarleton catcher Spencer Bloom.

Freshman Karson Krowka led the top of the fifth off with a double to left field but was stranded after the Aggies made a pitching change and sat the next three Texans down.

Tarleton was held hitless from the sixth inning on by the Texas A&M relievers. All seven of the Texan hits came off A&M starter Khristian Curtis. Aggie reliever Chris Cortez earned the win pitching 1.2 innings beginning in the fifth and giving up no hits or runs.

Tarleton now turns its attention to conference play as they head to Huntsville, Texas for a weekend series vs. Sam Houston at Don Sanders Stadium. The two teams meet on the diamond for the first time since 1969.