Tarleton pitching roughed up in loss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tarleton got off to a slow start defensively, with all 11 Missouri runs coming in the first three innings in an 11-6 loss at Taylor Stadium on Sunday.

The loss secured a series sweep for Mizzou (9-1). Tarleton (3-8) had its offense working early but it was not enough to overcome the onslaught of Mizzou's bats. The Tigers racked up 11 runs on 10 hits.

Texan starting pitcher Aiden Adams picked up his first loss of the season to move to 2-1. He pitched 1.0 innings, allowing six runs on four hits. Fellow freshman Jake Burcham entered in relief of Adams and made it just 0.1 innings before being replaced by Zach Gagnon. Gagnon gave up three runs on two hits in 0.2 innings of work to get Tarleton out of the second inning.

Tarleton pitchers walked eight batters in the first two innings to help Mizzou stay on the basepaths.

Beau Ross and Riley Boyd each pitched 3.0 innings to close the game out for Tarleton. The duo gave up no runs. Boyd struck out four allowing no hits.

The Tarleton offense tried its best to keep them in the game. Carter Dobrinski stayed hot with a 3-4 performance at the plate. He hit a home run and had four RBI to lead the way for Tarleton. Cody Vannoy earned his first start at catcher on the season and had a great performance at the plate as he was also 3-4, hitting two doubles to go with an RBI.

Dobrinski got the scoring started in the top of the first with a single to center field that brought Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo home. The Texans exited the first inning down 3-1. In the second inning Tarleton fired right back, with freshman Karson Krowka singling to right center and earning an RBI as he sent Taylor Daniell home.

Missouri had its biggest inning of the game following the Texan at bats, as they plated five in the bottom half of the second to squash any momentum Tarleton had.

Dobrinski's two-run home run came in the third inning after a Kemuel Thomas-Rivera triple.

Tarleton has now lost four straight as they look to get back on track before conference play begins this upcoming weekend.

They will now head back to Texas for the remainder of the season. They take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT at Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be listened to here as Tarleton's Byron Anderson will have the call.