Tarleton salvages series with win over Eastern Illinois in finale

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Eastern Illinois got their bats going early, but this time Tarleton responded and never gave up the lead, taking the series finale in an 8-3 win on Monday afternoon at the Tarleton Baseball Complex.

EIU (3-3) struck in the top of the first with a two-out bases loaded single that scored two off Tarleton starting pitcher Aiden Adams.

The Panther lead did not last long as the Texans (3-4) plated three in the bottom half to take the lead 3-2. Alec Williams came across to score the first run off a Carter Dobrinski ground out. On the next at-bat with a runner on, first baseman Colby Seltzer came to the plate and sent a shot 400 feet out of the ballpark to give Tarleton the 3-2 lead.

The Texans never relinquished it from that point.

Adams (2-0) went on to pitch the next five innings, holding EIU scoreless in them. His final line was 6.0 innings pitched, two runs on six hits and three strikeouts. Jake Burcham and Zane Badmaev pitched the final three innings with Burcham pitching 2.0 of them, allowing one run on three hits and a strikeout. Badmaev allowed two hits in the ninth but was able to escape and allow Tarleton to complete the win.

Kemuel Thomas-Rivera hit his first home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot that just cleared the left field fence.

Tarleton went on to plate three more in the seventh, as an EIU throwing error pushed two runs across. The third and final run came via a Dobrinski double down the left field line that scored Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, who finished with two hits and a walk.

Choy Foo, Thomas-Rivera and Seltzer all had multi-hit games for Tarleton.

Up next the Texans host the Washington State Cougars at the Tarleton Baseball Complex on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at tarletontickets.universitytickets.com