Texans nab preseason honors from Perfect Game USA

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — The first set of Preseason Western Athletic Conference honors has arrived at Tarleton's doorstep.

Perfect Game USA released its conference preview on Friday. Senior London Green and junior Bryce Hackett were named to the publication's Preseason All-Conference team. The preview also included a top prospects list and individual team breakdowns.

Green was named to the team as a utility player after serving as Tarleton's everyday right fielder during the 2021 campaign. The switch-hitter earned All-WAC honorable mention accolades in 2021. He started all 54 of Tarleton's games and slashed .314/.398/.468. He led the squad with 60 hits and finished third in the WAC with 14 stolen bases in his first season of Division I baseball.

Hackett was one of four starting pitchers named to the team. The right-hander projects as one of the Texans top arms. He started 13 games in the 2021 season, firing 68 innings with a 56/27 K/BB ratio. The 6-2, 195-pounder out of Arlington showed true promise while striking out a season high six batters and allowing no runs in a dominant seven inning start to lead the Texans to a win over Utah Valley.

Perfect Game writer Isaiah Burrows said Tarleton comes into 2022 "with some optimism thanks to a mix of enticing bats and arms."

The two other Texans mentioned in the team preview were a pair of transfers, junior utility player Carter Dobrinski and redshirt sophomore catcher Mason Crews.

Burrows said Dobrinksi, who comes to Tarleton from Fort Scott Community College, "is a loud bat packed with plenty of pull-side power." He hit .411 with a .490 on-base percentage in the 2021 season at Fort Scott.

Crews, who played three seasons at Kansas State, was described as a "standout behind the dish with more growth in store at the plate". He played in seven Big 12 games as a true freshman, hitting .273 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs.

The breakdown noted that freshman pitcher Kyler Mentzel is "poised to make an immediate impact." Mentzel lettered four years at Alvin High School on his way to being named the district 23-6A MVP in his senior season. He was ranked the No. 61 overall prospect in the state of Texas by Perfect Game.

The Texans open their 2022 season with eight straight games at home. The season opener vs. UTSA is on Friday, Feb. 18. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.