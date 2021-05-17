Tarleton baseball falls to GCU in season finale

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Baseball's inaugural Division I season came to an end as the Texans fell to Grand Canyon 9-4 on Sunday at the Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex.

The Texans finish the season 20-35 overall and 13-23 in the Western Athletic Conference.

In the four-game series finale, WAC-leading Grand Canyon (34-17, 27-5) got on the board first with a pair of first inning runs.

Senior Blake Burns answered for the Texans with an opposite field two-run home run to left to tie the game at 2-2 after one. The Texans took their first lead of the game in the second when Spencer Bloom had a two-run double to left center that scored Bryan Aguilar and Dean Frew for a 4-2 advantage.

GCU responded to even the score at 4-4 in the third with a two-run home run. The Lopes would go on to add five more runs between the fifth and eighth innings to extend the lead to 9-4.

The Texan offense had six hits on the day, led by senior Dean Frew's 2-for-3 performance at the plate. Senior Wade Raburn also delivered with a first-inning double.

Senior right-hander Ty Jones got his first start of the season for the Texans and threw a season-best four innings on the mound, allowing five hits, five runs and struck out two. Senior Hunter Thomas also made his final appearance out of the bullpen, retiring the final batter of the seventh inning.

Zach Gagnon pitched the final two innings for the Texans and didn't allow a base hit while getting three fly outs and three ground outs.

