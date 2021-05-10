Texans fall in series finale vs. UTRGV in Edinburg

TSU Sports Information

EDINBURG – Tarleton suffered a weekend series loss to UTRGV on Sunday with an 11-1 defeat in seven innings.

The Vaqueros took three-of-four from the Texans, with Tarleton's lone win coming in a 7-6 back-and-forth affair in game two of Saturday's doubleheader. Tarleton fell to 20-31 overall and 13-19 in Western Athletic Conference play with Sunday's loss.

The Texans cut an early 2-0 lead in half in the top of the fifth when Spencer Bloom brought home a run from third on a 6-4-3 double play. UTRGV pulled starting pitcher Colton Davis to begin the frame and Tarleton took advantage. Dean Frew led off with a single to center field against reliever Zach de Leon (9.00 ERA, 7 IP) and Bryan Aguilar followed with a walk to set up Bloom.

UTRGV then scored nine runs – all with one out – in the bottom-half to put the run rule in effect. The Vaqueros' offensive outburst was aided by two Tarleton errors, three walks and a pair of hit batters.

Texan starting pitcher Ryan Jacobs kept Tarleton competitive in the early going. The right-hander limited UTRGV to two second inning runs – only one of which was earned – through the first four innings. Jacobs, a freshman, changed locations and mixed in a breaking ball to keep the Vaqueros off balance. He retired five straight batters between the third and fourth innings.

Jacobs was tagged with the loss but his 4.1 innings pitched tied for his longest start of the season. Only three of the six runs Jacobs was charged with were earned.

6-4 righty Hunter Thomas stopped the bleeding in the fifth with consecutive outs. He then worked a scoreless sixth and finished with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

Two of Tarleton's five hits belonged to Frew. The Australian started all four games in the series at the hot corner. He hit .538 (7-13) with three RBI and hit a two-run home run in game one of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Texans' other three hits belonged to Tyler Fowler, Colby Seltzer and Zach Mesa. Fellow outfielder Wade Raburn led Tarleton with two walks out of the leadoff spot.

Tarleton now closes out its inaugural Division I season with a four-game weekend set vs. Grand Canyon (29-17-1, 22-5 WAC) beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday. The program will honor its senior student athletes and class of 2021 graduates as a part of the weekend's festivities.