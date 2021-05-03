Texans record 21 runs in series finale win, split series with Bears

TSU Sports Information

GREELEY, Colorado – The Texans dominated the Northern Colorado Bears in the series finale on Sunday winning 21-5 and lifting them to the series split.

Tarleton scored a lot of runs today and recorded all of them in just three innings. With the run-rule in effect, the Texans got the game done in just seven innings.

Getting behind first after the Bears took a 1-0 lead in the second, the Texans strung together six runs in the third to take the lead. A throwing error plated Wade Raburn before Kemuel Thomas-Rivera homered to left field to bring in two more runs. Dean Frew brought in two more runs on a single to center field before Bryan Aguilar reached on an error bringing in the sixth run of the inning.

The Bears got two runs back in the bottom of the third to make things 6-3. Both teams went scoreless in the 4th before a weather delay was called after the first half of the 5th.

After a nearly two-hour weather delay the Texans came out and sat the Bears down in the bottom of the 5th to retire the inning.

The weather delay proved to be effective for the Texans who came out and put up seven and eight runs in the next two innings. This is the most runs the Texans have scored since last season when they put up 22 against Cameron.

The Texans had eight of the 13 batters recording a hit with six of those recording more than one hit. Thomas-Rivera, Ian Groves, and Dean Frew each tied for a game high four RBI. London Green who was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and three runs scored recorded another stolen base retaining the second spot in the Western Athletic Conference standings for stolen bases.

The five doubles recorded are the most this season for the Texans with Ian Groves and Blake Burns each recording two and Tyler Fowler picking up one himself. Burns also recoded the most runs today coming in to score four times.

Four Texans saw the mound with Ryan Jacobs getting the start. Zach Poe came in for relief striking out two and only allowing one hit in his 2.0 innings of work. Justin Waltmon also came in for 1.0 innings before AJ Wood closed things out going 2.0 innings striking out two.

The Texans are back in action this weekend to take on UTRGV for a four-game conference series in Edinburg. First pitch against the Vaqueros is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.