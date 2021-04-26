Texans split series with New Mexico State after Sunday loss

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton struggled defensively with four errors while allowing five New Mexico State home runs in a 17-6 loss to the Aggies on Sunday at the Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex.

The Texans won the first two games of the series but dropped the final two to split the four-game series with the Aggies.

Tarleton (17-26, 10-14 WAC) got the early lead in the game behind a two-run home run from Kemuel Thomas-Rivera in the first inning. It was the sixth home run of the season for Thomas-Rivera, who matches Colby Seltzer for the team lead.

The Aggies (13-24, 11-13 WAC) tied the score with two runs in the third, but the Texans regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double from London Green, who drove home Tyler Fowler for a 3-2 lead. Green went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run. Fowler joined Green with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-2 with two runs and two walks.

Tarleton's offense had 10 hits in the game by eight different Texans but left eight runners on base.

Ryan Jacobs got the start for the Texans and threw four innings allowing five hits, two earned runs and struck out six in the no decision.

New Mexico State broke the game open with 15 runs in the final five innings. It started with a six-run fifth inning on a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot. The Aggies also added four runs in the seventh on a pair of two-run home runs.

Blake Burns hit a pinch-hit 2-run home run in the bottom eighth inning for the Texans' final runs of the game.

Zach Poe came out of the bullpen in the sixth and threw a scoreless inning along with one strikeout.

Tarleton will begin an eight-game road trip starting with a four-game series at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, on Friday through Sunday.