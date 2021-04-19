Texans fall in series finale at Utah Valley

TSU Sports Information

OREM, Utah – Tarleton got on the board first Sunday with three runs in the top of the first but couldn't hold off the Wolverines in the final game.

Wade Raburn got the scoring started for the Texans with a two-out single up the middle that plated two runs after the Texans had loaded the bases. The other run came across on a Wolverine throwing error that brought in the runner from third.

The Texans were quiet most of the game only bringing in one more run in the 5th on a solo home run from Bryan Aguilar. The Wolverines were able to plate eight runs over five innings to go ahead 8-4. Both teams went scoreless after the 6th inning.

Aguilar recorded the only multi-hit game going 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run. Raburn had a team high two RBI in his single in the 1st while he and Tyler Fowler each had a stolen base on the day.

Five Texans saw the mound with Ryan Jacobs getting the start and going a team high 3.0 innings with 4 strikeouts. Hunter Thomas, Landon Cody, and Zach Poe each came in for relief combining for 2.2 innings. Zach Gagnon closed things out for the Texans going 2.1 innings with two strikeouts and allowing no runs.

On Saturday, The Texans picked up two wins as they defeated the Wolverines in both games.

The Texans and Wolverines kept game one a close battle until the end. Tarleton came from behind to take game one of the doubleheader 9-7.

In game 2, the Texans dominated the Wolverines, beating Utah Valley 8-1. The Texans came out swinging recording 14 hits in the game and not giving up a run until the 8th inning.

The Texans return home from a nine-game road trip to host New Mexico State for a four-game series on Friday through Sunday. They will open the series on Friday with a 3 p.m. game against the Aggies. Saturday will feature a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. and then Sunday's series finale is scheduled for noon. Due to potential rain in the forecast, the game times are subject to change.