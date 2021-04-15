Texans close out nine-game road trip at Utah Valley

TSU Sports Information

The Texans are in to Orem, Utah, to take on Utah Valley in a four-game conference series this weekend. The four-game series closes out a season long nine-game road stand.

The Texans and Wolverines first game was slated for Friday with a doubleheader beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. with the second game at 5 p.m. and a series finale scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Tarleton and Utah Valley are meeting for the first time in program history.

The Texans are 12-23 this season after a weekend WAC series with Seattle U and a midweek game against Big XII program TCU. The Wolverines are 6-23 after a weekend WAC series with UTRGV.

The games will be broadcast on the WAC Digital Network. Links for live stats can be found on the baseball schedule at TarletonSports.com.

Last time out

Tarleton Baseball faced off against No. 12 TCU for the second time this season in Fort Worth on Tuesday and fell 10-2 in the contest.

The Texans jumped out to an early lead 2-0 before TCU was able to get on the board and capitalize by placing 10 runs while leaving the Texans scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Up next

Tarleton will be headed home for the first time in nine games to take on WAC opponent New Mexico State for a four-game conference series. First pitch against New Mexico State is slated for 3 p.m. Friday, April 23 with a doubleheader Saturday and a series finale Sunday.