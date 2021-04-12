Texans shutout Redhawks in series finale, series win over Seattle U

TSU Sports Information

SEATTLE — The Texans take their first WAC series win of the season as they shutout the Redhawks 3-0 in the series finale.

Tarleton effectively outhit Seattle U on Sunday 6-3 with six of the Texans batters recording a hit but the Texan pitching staff really excelled.

Ryan Jacobs had his third start of the season and went 4.1 innings striking out three while allowing no runs and only two hits. Justin Waltmon came in to relieve recording the win and a season high six strikeouts while allowing no hits and no runs in his outing. AJ Wood closed out the game for the third time this weekend recording his 6th save of the year and striking out one in his one inning of work.

The Texans scored a run in the top of the 3rd to get on the board first with a single from Kemuel Thomas-Rivera that brought in Bryan Aguilar after he reached on a throwing error earlier in the inning.

Tarleton remained scoreless for the next four innings before they added two more insurance runs in the 8th to go up 3-0. Corey Young brought the two extra runs across on a headfirst dive into first base bringing in Wade Raburn and Blake Burns to score. He had a game high 2 RBI on the play.

Bryan Aguilar and Blake Burns each had a double, while Aguilar and Raburn each recorded a stolen base.

The Texans headed to Fort Worth on Tuesday to take on the Horned Frogs of TCU for the second time this season.