Texans battle Patriots to extra innings and take the game 1 win

TSU Sports Information

DALLAS – The Texans were on top of their game Thursday night against the Patriots in Horner Ballpark. With a three-run top of the 10th the Texans cap of the night with a win in Dallas.

Timely hits and stellar pitching helped the Texans battle in this outing. Tyler Fowler, Bryan Aguilar, and Spencer Bloom all recorded two hits for the Texans with all three of them recording hits in the top of the 10th to put the Texans in front.

Both teams went quietly in the 1st and 2nd innings and it was the Texans who struck first. Colby Seltzer who was 1-for-2 with a game high two RBI recorded his only hit of the night in the top of the third scoring Spencer Bloom who hit a leadoff single. Kade Turnage brought in the second run of the inning on a groundout to the pitcher and scored Aguilar.

Tarleton carried the lead to the bottom of the fifth until Dallas Baptist tied it up with one run in the 4th and one run in the 5th.

The Texans and Patriots couldn't get any more runs across until the 10th inning when the Texans took a 5-2 lead. With a one out double from Bloom the Texans had the go ahead run on as Fowler came to the plate. A single from Fowler, his second hit of the game, put two runners on for Seltzer who flied out to center field but recorded an RBI as Bloom came in to score. Turnage reached on an error during the next at bat scoring Aguilar from third and the Texans took a three-run lead.

The Patriots got two back in the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer, but A.J. Wood shut them down and the Texans took the win.

Tarleton finished the game with eight hits from five different batters. Four Texans scored a run with Aguilar recording a game high two runs.

Fowler, Aguilar, and Bloom all went 2-for-4 with Bloom recording his first hits of the season and the teams only double of the night. Seltzer who was 1-for-2 recorded a game high two RBI.

Turnage brought in a run for the Texans while Cole Antonelli recorded his third run of the season after pinch running for Bloom in the top of the 10th.

Tarleton got the job done with three pitchers taking the mound. Redshirt senior Alex Pinedo went 5.0 innings allowing only two runs on seven hits and striking out seven. He was followed by Luke Baley who recorded the win going 4.0 innings with three strikeouts and allowing zero runs on one hit. A.J. Wood closed things down for the Texans, recording the save and pitching 1.0 innings while striking out one.

The Texans continued their battle with Dallas Baptist Friday as they took on the Patriots for game two of their four-game series.