Texans fall in series finale to Sacramento State

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Baseball dropped the series finale to Sacramento State 20-5 on Sunday at the Cecil Ballow Complex.

The Hornets won the series 3-1, with the Texans' lone win coming in a 16-13 slugfest on Saturday where they erased an eight-run deficit. Tarleton falls to 7-11 overall and 1-3 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Sacramento State, the preseason WAC favorites, scored runs in all seven innings, including five in the first and four in the second to build a 9-0 advantage. The Hornets also scored seven runs in the sixth. The Texans had four errors in the first inning that led to the five runs. Tarleton had a season-high five errors on the afternoon.

Tarleton managed two runs in the second and two in the third to cut it to a 10-4 deficit. The Texans hit three home runs in the game, although all three were solo shots. Kade Turnage hit his second home run of the series with a solo blast to left field in the second inning for Tarleton's first run. Cody Vannoy added his second home run of the season in the second.

London Green launched a lead off home run in the third and Turnage added his second RBI on a sacrifice fly for the last runs of the inning. Green had the only 2-hit game for the Texans, going 2-for-2 on the day. Tarleton had five hits as a team.

Tarleton will travel to Dallas to play a four-game series with DBU on Thursday through Sunday at Horner Ballpark.