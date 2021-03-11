Texans score six in the seventh for comeback win over Lamar

WTAMU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Baseball scored six runs in the seventh inning to erase a six-run deficit and hand Lamar its first loss of the season in a 10-6 victory on Wednesday at the Cecil Ballow Complex.

Lamar (4-1) scored six runs in the third inning to take what seemed like a commanding lead over the Texans (6-8). But Tarleton's bats woke up in the fourth, scoring 10 runs over the next four innings for the come-from-behind victory over the future WAC member Cardinals.

The Texans took advantage of four errors by the Cardinals, the first coming in the fourth inning where Corey Young reached second on a throwing error. London Green drove home Young on an RBI single for the first Texan run. It was the start of a 4-for-4 game for Green, who had two doubles, two runs and a walk to lead the Texan offense.

Kade Turnage added an RBI single to left to plate Tyler Fowler in the fifth, while the Texans scored two runs in the sixth to cut it to a two-run game at 6-4. Fowler brought home Green on a sacrifice fly after Green's leadoff double. Bryan Aguilar added the second double of the sixth to drive home Colby Feris.

Tarleton's breakout inning came in the seventh where they scored all six runs with two outs. Dean Frew had an RBI single and Feris had the go-ahead two-run single the next at-bat to lead 7-6. After Frew scored on a Lamar error for an 8-6 lead, Colby Seltzer had Tarleton's fourth double of the game to add two more runs.

The Texan offense pounded 13 hits, with four multi-hit performances. Fowler, Aguilar and Feris each had two-hit games to join Green's four-hit day. Selzter and Feris led the run production with two RBI each.

Landon Cody got the start for the Texans, throwing scoreless innings in the first two frames. Of the six runs allowed in the game for the Texans, only three were earned runs.

Zach Gagnon came on in the fourth inning and threw three no-hit innings out of the pen with three strikeouts to keep the Texans in the game. Luke Baley (1-0) recorded his first victory of the season, throwing two shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.

AJ Wood came on in the ninth and had a scoreless appearance while striking out three of the four batters faced to end the game.

Tarleton began WAC play this weekend at home hosting Sacramento State in a four-game series beginning with a doubleheader on Friday.