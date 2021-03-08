Seltzer’s pinch-hit grand slam lifts Texans over Missouri State

TSU Sports Information

CONWAY, Arkansas – Tarleton Baseball split a Saturday doubleheader between Missouri State and Central Arkansas to go 1-2 on the weekend on the campus of Central Arkansas.

Tarleton won the opener against Missouri State, the alma mater of Texan head coach Aaron Meade, 7-5. However, the Texan bats went cold in the weekend finale, falling to Central Arkansas 14-0.

• Game 1: Tarleton 7, Missouri State 5

Tarleton saved the fireworks for the end of the game, as they scored all seven of its runs in the final four innings, including a five-run eighth to down the Bears.

Both teams were scoreless through the first five innings. Leading the Texans during the pitchers' duel was Bryce Hackett who got the start in the opener. Hackett went 6.0 innings, allowing three hits and only two runs while striking out five Bears. After a leadoff single by Missouri State in the first, Hackett struck out the side, all of which were swinging strikeouts. Hackett never allowed a runner to advance past second base in the first five innings.

The Texans got on the board first in the sixth when back-to-back doubles from Cody Vannoy and Wade Raburn brought home the game's first run. Raburn went 4-for-4 in the opener with a run, walk, and RBI.

Missouri State took a 4-1 lead on a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh right before the Texan bats went off for five runs. With two outs in the eighth, the Texans loaded the bases on walks by Vannoy and Tyler Fowler and a single by Raburn. Bryan Aguilar walked to bring home a run which set up a bases loaded situation for pinch hitter Colby Seltzer. Seltzer put the Texans on top for good with a go-ahead pinch-hit grand slam to lead 6-4. It was Seltzer's third home run in the last four games this week.

The Texans added a run in the ninth on an RBI single from Ian Groves to score Jordan Parker. Parker was one of two Texans with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run. The Texans had 12 hits on the afternoon, their fifth double-digit hit game of the season.

Out of the bullpen, Zach Poe threw a scoreless seventh inning allowing only one hit. Ty Jones (1-1) picked up the win throwing 0.2 innings in the eighth. AJ Wood recorded his first save of the season, throwing the final 1.1 innings and didn't allow a base runner while striking out two to clinch the win.

• Game 2: Central Arkansas 19, Tarleton 2

Tarleton couldn't get anything going in the weekend finale, falling to Central Arkansas 19-2. The Texans had seven hits on the day, led by Cody Vannoy and Kade Turnage's two-hit outings. Tarleton got on the board in the eighth inning on a two-run double from Reed Hamilton to plate Turnage and Bryan Aguilar.

Central Arkansas scored eight runs in the first and five in the third to build a 13-0 lead through three. The Bears added five more runs in the seventh. Hunter Thomas threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit out of the bullpen. Garrett Leggitt had the longest outing of the bullpen, throwing 3.1 innings with just one run allowed and struck out two. Zach Poe pitched for the second straight game, throwing a scoreless eighth inning.

Tarleton returns home to host future WAC member Lamar on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Texans will then begin WAC play when they host Sacramento State for a four-game series Friday through Sunday.