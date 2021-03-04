Texans pick up midweek sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in walk-off fashion

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Baseball dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff once again, topping the Golden Lions 16-6 to complete the two-game sweep.

The Texans run-ruled both games and racked up 39 runs over the past two days, winning the series opener 23-1.

Six Texans had multi-RBI performances in Wednesday's game led by London Green with 3 RBI. Cody Vannoy and Tyler Fowler recorded two hits each to pace the Texan offense that had 10 hits on the day. Colby Seltzer and Blake Burns each recorded home runs in the matchup.

Tarleton came out hot in the bottom of the first securing four runs on a two RBI double from Green and a two RBI single from Vannoy.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff rallied in the fourth, scoring five runs on an error and grand slam from their pinch hitter. The Texans showed they were not going down without a fight and answered with six runs of their own. Fowler got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth on a single up the middle scoring Wade Raburn and eventually scored himself on a passed ball. Blake Burns made the biggest impact of the game blasting a one-out, two-run homer over the wall in center field scoring Corey Young. Jordan Parker drove in the last two runs of the innings on a single scoring Green and Seltzer.

The Texans added two in the fifth and sixth innings extending their lead to 16-6. After keeping the Golden Lions scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Texans needed to record one more run to end the game. With the second pitch of the inning, Seltzer hammered his second home run in the last two days to left field and ended the game in walk-off fashion with a 10-run rule after seven innings.

The bullpen was strong today for the Texans as well starting pitcher Josh Congress who went 2.0 innings striking out one and only allowing one hit. Landon Cody came in to relieve the starter recording one strikeout, followed by Zach Poe (2-0) who recorded the win today striking out two and allowing two hits and no runs across 1.2 innings. Closing the game for the Texans was Luke Baley who went 2.0 innings, recording a game-high four strikeouts and only allowing three hits.

The Texans are on the road for its next matchups with Central Arkansas and Missouri State in a three-game series in Conway, Arkansas, on Friday and Saturday. Tarleton will play Central Arkansas twice and Missouri State once.