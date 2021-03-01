Texans drop doubleheader to Northwestern State

TSU Sports Information

NATCHITOCHES – Tarleton dropped both games of their Saturday doubleheader in Natchitoches against Northwestern State.

The Texans dominated game one of the three-game series with Alex Pinedo pitching a two-hit shutout against the Demons but couldn't hold off the hot bats of Northwestern State falling 2-1 in Game 2 and 5-3 in Game 3.

• Game 1: Northwestern State 2, Tarleton 1

Tarleton opened the first inning with no runs across after London Green Reached base on bunt to first base. Zach Gagnon worked through two scoreless innings before the Demons got on the board first in the bottom of the third with one run.

The Demons added another run in the bottom of the fourth leading the game 2-0. Gagnon was relieved by Luke Baley in the middle of the fifth after allowing six hits and striking out three in 4.2 innings.

The fifth through eighth innings saw no runs plated but the Texans cut the lead in half in the ninth inning after Corey Young doubled to left field and Dean Frew singled to advance Young to third. Blake Burns came into pinch hit for Kade Turnage and lined out to first base scoring Young from third and recording the only RBI of the day.

Corey Young and Dean Frew each had two hits on the day and three other Texans added one hit.

Luke Baley closed out the game pitching 3.1 innings of no-hit ball, allowing no runs while striking out four Demon hitters.

• Game 2: NSU 5, Tarleton 3

A three-run fourth inning put the Texans in the lead for the majority of the game until the Demons returned the favor in the bottom of the ninth and took game two on a walk-off three-run home run to win 5-3.

The Texans were able to get the two leadoff batters on in the first innings but couldn't capitalize. Both teams went scoreless through the first two innings until the Demons hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third taking the 1-0 lead.

The three-run third inning for the Texans started with back-to-back walks from London Green and Dean Frew before Colby Seltzer's sacrifice bunt to third base advanced Green and Frew to into scoring position with one out. Ian Groves got the scoring started when he reached first base on an error by the third baseman, the first of two Demon errors in the inning, scoring Green and advancing Frew. Jordan Parker added an RBI that scored Frew before the Texans capitalized on another Demon error to score Ian Groves.

Three Texans saw the mound tonight as Zach Gagnon pitched six full innings allowing four hits and striking out six Demons. Zach Poe and AJ Wood came out of the bullpen, as Poe went 2.1 innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

The Texans are back in action at home Tuesday and Wednesday against Arkansas Pine Bluff. First pitch on Tuesday was set for 2 p.m. and Wednesday's matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m.