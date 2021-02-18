Tarleton baseball updates opening series games with ACU

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Texans will now debut their inaugural Division I season in Abilene against the Wildcats with a doubleheader on Saturday Feb. 20.

The first game of the doubleheader will be nine innings and start at 2 p.m. followed by game two 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game lasting seven innings. Both games of the double header will be played at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene.

Tarleton will then travel home and play the Wildcats at home Feb. 21 in a nine-inning game starting at 2 p.m. at the Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex.

This is a change in the original schedule where the series would have started in Stephenville with a two-game home stand and then travel to Abilene for the third game of the series on Sunday.

Visit TarletonSports.com for full schedule details.