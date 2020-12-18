Meade announces 2021 Tarleton baseball signing class

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Baseball head coach Aaron Meade announced the 2021 signing class and the first as a member of NCAA Division I.

"We are extremely excited to add this high school class to Texan Nation," Meade said. "Not only do they check all the boxes from a talent standpoint, but they are all high-quality young men that come from great families. Our goal was to add a couple talented young arms and athletes in the middle of the field, and we did just that. Although this is a different time from a recruiting standpoint, due to the pandemic and current dead period, our assistant coaches put in a lot hours and did a tremendous job with this class."

The Texans are picking up six high school players from Texas and Arkansas. Of the six players added two are pitchers, along with two infielders, one outfielder, and a catcher.

Below is a list of players signed by the Texans:

• Kyler Mentzel | RHP | Alvin HS | Alvin, TX

Mentzel is a 6'1 right-handed pitcher who is ranked 434 nationally and as high as 46 in the state of Texas according to Perfect Game.

"Kyler is an athletic RHP that has a lot of pitch-ability to go along with a fastball that he can run up in the mid 90's," Meade said. "He's a high-character young man that we felt was a perfect fit for our program and university as he plans to major in agriculture."

• Karson Krowka | MIF | Rockwall Heath HS | Heath, TX

Krowka is a 6'0 middle infielder that is ranked in the top 500 national recruits by Perfect Game.

"Karson plays the game with a ton of passion & energy," Meade said. "He's a scrappy middle infielder with really good instincts defensively and the ability to hit to all fields. He has the tool set & intangibles to be a leader in the middle of the field down the road."

• Jake Burcham | INF | Reagan HS | San Antonio, TX

Burcham is a 6'3 infielder with pitching abilities as well.

"Jake is a physical INF that has really developed over the past year," Meade said. "He has the ability and athleticism to play all over the field and has a chance to be very offensive. There is also upside on the mound as his fastball was up to 91 with a good breaking ball this fall."

• Jaime (Mito) Perez Jr. | C | Robert Vela HS | Edinburg, TX

Perez Jr. is a 5'11 versatile catcher.

"Mito is an athletic catcher that can really receive," Meade said. "Being a coach's kid, he has an advanced feel for the game behind the plate and a high baseball IQ. He also very versatile with the ability to play 2nd and corner OF."

• Nolan Garcia | OF | Aledo HS | Aledo, TX

Garcia is a 6'2 outfielder and the first commit in the 2021 class.

"Nolan was our first commit in the '21 class & the younger brother of current Texan CF, Wade Raburn," Meade said. "He possesses all the tools you look for in a high school outfielder and has a chance to really hit as he continues to develop and get stronger."

• Aiden Adams | LHP | Bryant HS | Bryant, AR

Adams is a 6'0 LHP and the only member of the signing class from outside the state of Texas.

"Aiden is an extremely competitive LHP that had success against some of the top high school players in the country this past summer," Mead said. "His work ethic and ability to command 3 pitches for strikes will allow him to compete for innings early on in his career here."